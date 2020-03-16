BMC tells hoarding owners to carry awareness messages about COVID - 19

The hoardings will carry information on the precautions one must take to safeguard themselves from COVID – 19. As mentioned in The Times of India, a civil official said, "We want citizens to take utmost precautions and are, therefore, ensuring there is an aggressive awareness campaign from our side as well. There should be no reason for the hoarding owners to say they were not aware and, hence, a formal letter from the BMC's license department is being sent out. At a meeting held a week ago too, senior BMC authorities had conveyed this to all advertisers."