Doritos lets you decide how its ad should end

An Instagram filter will help you choose between two endings.
Doritos, the leading nacho chip brand from PepsiCo, wants people to decide how its ad should end.
With the help of ‘Doritos BoldChoice’, a first of its kind Instagram filter, people, with a simple head tilt to the left or right, can either ‘Play It Smart’ or ‘Follow The Heart’. Each tilt produces a different ending.
The ‘Doritos BoldChoice’ filter is based on the insight that Gen Z is increasingly relying on their smartphones for entertainment, primarily for watching videos.
Taking note, Doritos’ unique filter is designed to intensify digital engagement with Gen Z on smaller screens and elevate the stickiness of the content by sharing it in a disruptive format, said the brand’s press release.
Ankit Agarwal, associate director, brand marketing – PepsiCo India, said, “We applied that insight to our latest campaign, where, with the BoldChoice filter, we harnessed the power of augmented reality and social media to enable the consumers to choose how our latest TVC unfolds.”
“We believe that the confluence of interactivity and content discovery, through this unique and first of its kind filter, will keep the consumers engaged and bring alive Doritos’ proposition of Bold Self Expression.”
The last time we saw something similar in India was from Cult.Fit (then Cure.fit) that, in what felt like Netflix flick Bandersnatch, asked people to decide the course of its content.