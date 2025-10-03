Dove launches ‘Reclaim Your Curls’ campaign with Taapsee Pannu

Dove has launched its latest campaign, Reclaim Your Curls, celebrating the beauty and individuality of curly-haired women in India. The campaign features actor Taapsee Pannu, who shares her own journey of embracing her curls and calls on women to see their hair as a source of strength and self-expression rather than something to be controlled.

The central film shows Taapsee speaking about identity, confidence, and self-acceptance, highlighting how embracing curls is also about rejecting narrow beauty standards.

Taapsee Pannu said, “This campaign is especially close to my heart because I was the one who reached out to Dove. I wanted to start a conversation not just about hair, but about confidence, identity, and self-acceptance. I wanted younger girls to see that I stand tall and proud with my curls, just as they are. Curls have a personality of their own, and yes, they can be unpredictable but once you learn to embrace them, they become your strength. To every young girl out there: be patient with your curls. Get to know them. One day, you’ll look back and wonder why you ever wanted to change them.”

Sairam Subramanian, vice president – Hair Care, Unilever, said: “We believe beauty should empower, not limit. With this campaign, we want to give curls the love they’ve long deserved. Taapsee is the perfect voice for this—honest, bold, and real.”

Beyond Taapsee’s voice, Dove is inviting women across the country to share their personal curl stories on digital and social platforms, making the campaign a wider collective conversation.