Dove tackles ageism with new campaign featuring loyal consumers over 60

The campaign’s latest spot features lifelong Dove consumers and celebrates their experiences.
Dove, the 67-year-old beauty soap brand, has launched a new campaign that celebrates its lifelong consumers. The ad features a diverse group of women over 60 who have been loyal Dove users and celebrates them as ‘true beauty influencers’. With this campaign, the brand combats ageism while reinforcing its six-decade-long heritage.
Executed by Edelman, the campaign challenges the notion that beauty has an age limit and celebrates women in an empowering way. The brand reaches out to both older audiences who have been loyal Dove users and younger consumers who believe in ‘real beauty’ with a single campaign.c
The ad film highlights the confidence these women possess and showcases their vibrant lifestyles, outfits, and hobbies.
Dove has been advocating for the dismantling of unrealistic beauty standards for over two decades. The brand’s Real Beauty motto has challenged how women are represented in the media and encouraged both the beauty industry and society to confront the harmful effects of unrealistic depictions on women and girls. In a crowded beauty landscape where the emphasis is often on ‘looks’, this purpose has helped Dove earn consumers’ loyalty and affection.
In India, the brand frequently addresses societal beauty expectations. It recently criticised the regressive ‘look-tests’ conducted predominantly by men and their families in the context of arranged marriages.
The brand also recently took the initiative to safeguard women against the consequences of AI. According to Dove, one of the biggest threats to the representation of real beauty is artificial intelligence, which perpetuates unrealistic beauty standards and lacks representation in the content it creates. It says almost 9 in 10 women and girls said they had been exposed to harmful beauty content online and 1 in 3 feel pressure to alter their appearance because of what they see online, even when they know it’s fake or AI-generated-