Dream11 highlights ‘team’ and ‘skill’ for IPL season ad burst

The campaigns highlight the brand’s skill based game positioning while also focusing on the idea of building a good team while on the platforms.
Fantasy sports platform Dream11’s latest ad campaign for IPL 2021 is a multi-pronged approach. The brand has launched a couple of ad campaigns - #Dream11peDimaag and #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai. The former carries forward Dream11’s core brand campaign ‘Khelo Dimaag Se’ which was originally tasked with positioning the brand and the platform as a game of skill and not just luck.
Similarly, #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai is more contextual. It's about the cricket season and retains the flavour of street cricket just like the brand's previous campaigns. The ads like the last campaign #YeMainKarLetaHoon also the highlight the ‘team’ and the benefit of having a great one while in the game.
The campaign has been crafted by Tilt Brand Solutions. The agency was originally roped in for the brand’s IPL focused campaigns in 2019.
