DreamSetGo unveils new campaign ft. Sourav Ganguly and Mary Kom

Speaking about the campaign, Monish Shah, co-founder & chief business officer - DreamSetGo said, “The world has been witness to India’s passion for international sporting events. Understanding the pulse of the discerning Indian sports traveller, we curate experiences that go way beyond the bleachers. Right from exclusive hospitality experiences, prime seating, stadium tours, legend meet and greets, travel & accommodation, we offer just about everything that’s exclusive. This campaign is a sneak-peak into what sports travel looks like with DreamSetGo. We are honoured to have our Super Captain Sourav Ganguly join us in this journey since last year. His unparalleled passion to deliver the best on and off the field perfectly aligns with our commitment to make sports travel truly extraordinary”