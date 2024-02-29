DS Group unveils TVC for Pass Pass Pulse Candy, highlighting people's desperate ways to hide candy

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The TVC has been conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson in Delhi.
DS Group, an FMCG conglomerate, launched a new TVC for Pass Pass Pulse candy. The brand's foundational message, 'Pran Jaaye Par Pulse Na Jaaye', is echoed once again in the film, where Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Banerjee take center stage, embodying its essence. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson (Delhi), this film highlights the fact that people would do just anything to hide their Pulse candy from others.
The storyline of the TVC film by DS Group shows Saurabh Shukla’s hand stuck in a jar. Everyone in the household tries every possible way to take his hand out, but all the efforts go in vain. An X-ray reveals that he is holding onto a Pulse candy hidden inside the jar and not taking his hand out intentionally to hide it from others.
Commenting on the occasion, Arvind Kumar, GM, marketing, DS Foods, DS Group, said, “This latest TVC brings this to life with yet another hilarious story that showcases people going to any extent when it comes to procuring/hiding their Pulse candy.”
Commenting on the campaign, Sundeep Sehgal, SVP & ECD, Wunderman Thompson, said, “Pran Jaaye Par Pulse Na Jaaye is a promising idea that we have built over the years. To take things a notch higher, we developed yet another ad that showcases unique ways people adopt to hide their Pulse candy. We had a lot of fun making it and we are sure that the audiences will find it super entertaining”.
The campaign is now live on channels, YouTube, social media, and OTTs.