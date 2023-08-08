Ducati India announces Ranveer Singh as Brand Ambassador

Ranveer will promote the Ducati brand across various channels, he will also join Ducati at various experiential events in India and abroad, namely Bharat GP, MotoGP races in Asia-Pacific region.
Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati today made two big announcements in the form of the launch of the Diavel V4 and the onboarding of Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador for India. Muscular, sporty, extravagant, and elegant at the same time, the Diavel V4 is the perfect motorcycle to announce this unique partnership as Ranveer truly embodies the Diavel’s spirit of ‘’Dare to be bold.”
Ducati stands for style, sophistication, and performance. It has been at the helm of luxury motorcycling across the world and is the first choice for any motorcyclist who is looking for an absolute benchmark in performance motorcycles. Ducati is proud to associate itself with a superstar like Ranveer who is also known for his refined taste, impeccable hard-hitting performances, and a keen eye for attention to detail.
Ranveer has been a huge fan of the Ducati brand and is looking forward to getting back to motorcycling with the Diavel V4. While he will promote the Ducati brand across various channels, he will also join Ducati at various experiential events in India and abroad, namely Bharat GP, MotoGP races in Asia-Pacific region, and World Ducati Week, Ducati’s biggest motorcycle festival in the world, which takes place biennially at Misano, Italy.
Commenting on the development, Bipul Chandra, managing director of Ducati India, said, “I am excited to have Ranveer on board as the ambassador for Ducati in India! The Diavel V4 is the perfect motorcycle to announce this partnership as both Diavel and Ranveer command a unique presence in their respective worlds. We have had a spectacular pre-launch response to the Diavel V4 as the first two lots are already sold out. A Red Diavel V4 is also heading to Ranveer’s garage, and I am sure that it will set a new benchmark in the segment of sport nakeds and muscle cruisers.”
Superstar Ranveer Singh said, “I’m thrilled to be the ambassador of Ducati, a brand that is iconic in the automotive world. I resonate with the spirit of the brand, which exudes style and defines performance. Ducati represents a perfect blend of power, sophistication, and innovation. It's an honour to be the ambassador of this legendary brand that stands for the passionate and relentless pursuit of excellence! I’m excited, ready to rev up the engine and conquer new horizons together.”
With the introduction of the V4 Granturismo engine, the Diavel's performance becomes even more astonishing with 168 hp and 126 nm of torque. This is the ideal engine for a muscle cruiser, capable of combining linear power delivery at low revs with vigorous torque throughout the entire rev range.
With prices starting at INR 25.91 lacs (ex-showroom), deliveries will begin immediately across all Ducati stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh.