Ducati India announces Ranveer Singh as Brand Ambassador

Commenting on the development, Bipul Chandra, managing director of Ducati India, said, “I am excited to have Ranveer on board as the ambassador for Ducati in India! The Diavel V4 is the perfect motorcycle to announce this partnership as both Diavel and Ranveer command a unique presence in their respective worlds. We have had a spectacular pre-launch response to the Diavel V4 as the first two lots are already sold out. A Red Diavel V4 is also heading to Ranveer’s garage, and I am sure that it will set a new benchmark in the segment of sport nakeds and muscle cruisers.”