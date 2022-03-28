Dunzo Daily pays tribute to the ‘late fridge’ with a print and video spot

In an age of near-instant ‘fresh’ grocery delivery of groceries, who needs a fridge to store them?
The fridge is no more. It has suffered a chilling death at the hands of Dunzo Daily, Bengaluru-based Dunzo’s quick commerce brand. The guilty party is, weirdly enough, mourning the death of the chilling machine through a print and digital ad.
Why should it not? Dunzo Daily, in the ad, says it delivers fresh groceries in 19 minutes. So, what is the need for a fridge? Such existential questions aren’t healthy these days, we say.
Funnily enough, Dunzo Daily, last Saturday (March 26), released a full-page print ad in The Times of India’s Chennai edition. It was nothing but an obituary for the departed fridge.
Dunzo Daily battles Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, BigBasket and Zepto in this new sub-segment of grocery delivery, called quick commerce, where the delivery time is in minutes, than hours or days.
Zepto and Swiggy Instamart have released ads for their respective speedy grocery delivery service for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Both the brands tout the minutes in which they will deliver your order to your doorstep.
It’s clearly all about the minutes now.