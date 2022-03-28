Zepto and Swiggy Instamart obsess over their delivery minutes in new IPL ads

Quick commerce brands advertising on arguably India’s most-watched media space.
“Abhi ke Abhi” has become a literal demand of the Indian consumer if we are to go by the new Zepto and Swiggy Instamart ads during the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
Zepto decided to use singer Kailash Kher’s vocal cords to illustrate that you, instead of seeing folks waste time while delivering your order, should make use of Zepto’s 10-minute delivery promise.
Swiggy Instamart, on the other hand, used the child-throwing-tantrum-parents-petrified trope to extol its delivery in minutes promise.
Notice, how Zepto explicitly mentions 10 minutes while Swiggy Instamart only says “minutes”.
In the past year and a half, we’ve seen the Indian consumer warm up to delivery promises in minutes than hours or days a la quick commerce. Some say the brands in this new commerce game fueled the habit in the Indian consumer while some bemoan the entitled Indian consumer.
Regardless of who is right, the speedy delivery is here to stay and brands like Zepto and Swiggy Instamart are pumping in healthy amounts of rupees for marketing promotions and ads, of course.
They compete with the likes of Blinkit, Bigbasket, and Dunzo Daily in this space.
