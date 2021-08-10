Swiggy Instamart rides ‘quick commerce’ wave with "15-30 minutes delivery" promise

Humour me. Pick up your phone and order a bunch of groceries or daily essentials from your online grocer’s app. Now, head to the kitchen and make a cup of tea. While you’re at it, make a toast and slash a nice dollop of butter on it. Done? Bring your plate to the dining table or wherever it is that you eat. Now, drink the tea and eat your toast. Head back to the kitchen and wash the plate and cup. And before you dry your wet hands, your groceries will be delivered.