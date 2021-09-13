Dunzo hastens its 19-minute ‘Daily’ delivery with ZEE5 and ALTBalaji

The online delivery firm has teamed with the video streamers to push its 'Dunzo Daily' service and the content on offer.
“Murga bano” exclaims the teacher and you reluctantly become one outside your classroom but at that very moment, your favourite teacher walks by. At a chemist buying a condom but the storekeeper and the guy next to you stare as if you asked for a piece of the human body— Nothing embarrasses Indian men more than these two events.
While one cannot do much about the chicken, Dunzo, an online delivery company, says it can help you out with the other bit.
Dunzo, in the hilarious ad, has teamed up with video streamer ZEE5 for its upcoming film ‘Helmet’. The catch? With Dunzo Daily, you get your groceries and essential items such as a condom in 19 minutes.
That’s not it. The online delivery company has also teamed up with ALTBalaji for its 'Cartel' web series. The premise? Super-quick delivery. The ad also serves as a sweet surprise for one lucky customer.
It’s the speed of delivery that matters here. Online grocery and daily essential delivery firms have adopted the spirit of quick commerce - last-mile delivery measured in minutes than hours or days.
“A large part of the campaign has been about education, but we also wanted to emphasise the fact that our customers trust us. Dunzo is known for being a pickup and drop sort of delivery service. But we want to reposition the brand as a grocery delivery service,” said Sai Ganesh, Dunzo’s head of marketing in a previous conversation with us.
Dunzo has already released two ads for its Dunzo Daily offering. While the one featuring actor Sunny Deol is aimed at a pan-India audience, the second ad starring Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar is aimed at the denizens of Karnata.
It competes with Swiggy’s Instamart, Grofers, BigBasket, among others.