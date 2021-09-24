Dunzo introduces 'Bengaluru starter pack' in a full page TOI ad

A full page ad in the Bangalore Times today is a low-down on how to be a local in the city of Bangalore.
Dunzo, the grocery and parcel delivery service has taken out a full page ad in Times of India today to bring readers a comprehensive 'Bengaluru starter pack'. The full page ad appeared on the cover of Bangalore Times and gives users a complete rundown on how to navigate the city of Bangalore.
This includes a guide on where to find groceries, street food, art, and more. There's references to the names of popular Kannadiga stars as well as a list of commonly used slang phrases that'll let a person fit right in.
Last week, Dunzo created a similar full page ad which was a breakdown on how to speak kannada in order to navigate, buy groceries, and communicate with other Karnataka residents.
Two parts of this graphic are dedicated to food - the first part is a list of local specialities to order at restaurants along with an explanation of what the dishes are.
The second part is dedicated to Udipi cuisine's 'baath' dishes. Humourously titled 'have you had a bath?', take a look at the list of delicacies below.
Slang is an important part of fitting in, in any new city. It's the easiest way to make friends and sound relatable. Here's a list of popular Bengaluru slang, according to the graphic.
In a section titled 'extra fittings', Dunzo's graphic designer captures some of the cultural phenomenons that make Bengaluru unique.