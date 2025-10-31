Durex redefines pleasure with ‘The Other G-Spot’ campaign

Durex has launched a new campaign titled 'The Other G-Spot' to mark World Breast Cancer Day, aiming to turn the language of pleasure into a conversation about prevention and self-care.

The campaign draws a parallel between the well-known “G-Spot” associated with pleasure and the “other G-Spot”- referring to the gland, or mammary glands, where most breast cancers begin. Through this metaphor, the brand encourages women to perform regular self-examinations and clinical screenings.

The digital film opens with a woman confidently stating, 'I found a new G-Spot, and I can’t wait to show you,' before revealing that she’s referring to a breast self-check. By blending sensuality with health education, Durex reframes self-touch as an act of protection rather than taboo.

In a first-of-its-kind move, the campaign also invites users to message the brand “THE OTHER G-SPOT” on social media to access a private video guiding them through the self-examination process. The initiative aims to make awareness feel personal, empowering, and less clinical.

Kanika Kalra, regional marketing director, health, Reckitt South Asia, said: “At Durex, we are dedicated to creating platforms that spark open and honest conversations around women’s health and well-being. This campaign, centered around self-care and early detection, is a testament to our belief that confidence and awareness go hand in hand, extending well beyond intimacy.



We deeply appreciate the advocates, partners, and voices who have contributed to making this movement both impactful and empowering. Together, we hope to inspire every woman to prioritise her health and recognize that prevention is as vital as pleasure.”

With 'The Other G-Spot', Durex extends its idea of protection beyond intimacy - positioning care, confidence, and awareness as integral to well-being.