Duroflex and Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) team up for ‘Sone Ke Liye Sona Zaroori Hain’ campaign

The organisations are working together to harness the power of sleep to peak athletic performance.
Duroflex, a brand in the sleep solutions category, announced its partnership with the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) a privately-funded High Performance training centre, headquartered in Vijayanagar and with satellite centres across Manipur, Hisar, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha. Over the past year, over 500 IIS athletes including 15 Olympians have been sleeping on scientifically designed Duroflex mattresses to get a restful sleep that fuels their athletic performance.
In continuation to this collaboration, the brand has recently launched its latest campaign aimed at showcasing the crucial role of good sleep in athletic performance. Highlighting the brand’s commitment, the Sone Ke Liye Sona Zaroori Hain campaign showcases that while rigorous physical training constitutes 70% of an athlete’s preparation is important, the remaining 30% which is “rest and recovery” is the most crucial part. The campaign film features promising Olympians – Jeswin Aldrin and Praveen Chithravel from the IIS, highlights Duroflex's brand philosophy of ‘Great Sleep, Great Health’ for great performance.
Duroflex extended its support to Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in 2023 by providing India’s talented athletes with Duroflex’s Signature Duropedic mattress range recommended by the doctors at NHA and the Energise mattress range that aids superior muscle relaxation and recovery. The athletes have reported significant improvements in post-practice recovery and relaxation because of the mattress's supportive design.
Speaking about the association, Sridhar Balakrishnan, CEO – Duroflex Group says, "At Duroflex, we recognise that achieving peak athletic performance depends not just on physical training, but also on adequate rest and recovery through a deep sleep. As an organisation, we believe in making people realise the importance of sleep for long-term health and are inspired by the work that IIS is doing to make Indian athletes compete at a global scale. Olympians in the western part of the world have had access to excellent training facilities and sound sleep environment for many years thereby enabling a holistic performance. We are glad to be bringing the same to the Indian athletes along with IIS and thereby increasing our chances to win.”
Speaking about the association with Duroflex, Samuel Pullinger, head of sports science, Inspire Institute of Sport said, “Sleep is essential for the brain and body, and plays an important role for both mental and physical health. Elite athletes are particularly susceptible to sleep inadequacies, characterised by habitual short sleep and poor sleep quality, impacting well-being, athletic performance and increasing injury risk. Creating a good sleep environment is key to athletic success, which is why a high quality sleep surface is especially important for an athlete. The team at IIS would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Duroflex for their extended support in creating a better sleep environment for our athletes. Over the past year, the mattresses that athletes have been provided have resulted in better sleep duration and quality, ensuring that they are ready to conquer new heights and excel on the global stage."
Speaking about the importance of optimal sleep, Praveen Chithravel, Indian Olympian – Triple Jump, said, “The nature of my sport results in significant strain on my knee and back muscles. A restful sleep consistently every night is important to ensure muscle recovery and avoid injuries. Using a Duroflex Duropedic mattress for the past year has been a game-changer for me. With a well-rested body and mind along with our training, we are hopeful to win big.”
Through this partnership, Duroflex aims to inspire and make people understand the importance of sleep along with an active lifestyle thereby making both of these an integral part of their daily routine.