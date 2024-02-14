Duroflex celebrates healthy relationships in Valentine’s Day campaign

Commenting on the digital campaign, Mohanraj J., CEO, consumer business, Duroflex, said,“ The thought of this campaign stems from a very simple insight of how individuals today are growing further apart owing to a single problem of being chronically online. Screen time has largely gone up in the past decade with more of us invalidating the importance spending time together without having digital distractions. Currently, we are witnessing a paradox in a digital era, where connectivity is at its peak yet we tend to stay disconnected. We wanted a deliver a subtle message that can shake people out of the digital haze and push them to thrive in each other’s’ company."