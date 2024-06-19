Duroflex on King's duty, delivers mattress for Kohli in New York, USA

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Duroflex, a brand in the sleep solutions category, continues to extend its support to the star cricketer Virat Kohli during the crucial cricket league. Understanding the importance of optimal sleep quality, the brand has delivered Virat's preferred Back Magic Pro mattress for him to New York, USA. This doctor recommended mattress from the brand’s Duropedic range empowers Kohli to maintain peak physical condition and mental focus, maximising his potential for a stellar performance on the field.
Ardently devoted to health and fitness, Virat ensures he gets restful sleep during his matches. He advocates the importance of quality sleep to achieve peak performance, especially during cricket tournaments that are highly physically and mentally demanding. Known for his dedication to excellence both on and off the field, Kohli not only endorses Duroflex but also personally relies on their products for optimal rest and recovery. He prioritises his health and overall well-being and is committed to maintaining a holistic lifestyle to keep up with his exceptional performance.
The Back Magic Pro mattress is known for its support and comfort. Its unique 5-zone full-body support system is designed to relax muscles and support the back, ensuring a rejuvenating sleep experience that is second to none.
Talking about this association, Virat Kohli said, "Deep, restorative sleep is the foundation of my fitness regimen, and it's especially crucial when I'm on the road playing matches. That's why the Duroflex Back Magic mattress from their signature Duropedic range is my go-to choice. This mattress provides the support and comfort I need to wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the challenges of the day. The dedication of the Duroflex team, who always ensure my mattress is delivered wherever I am in the world, really underscores their commitment to my well-being."
Speaking on the topic, Sridhar Balakrishnan, group CEO, Duroflex said, “Duroflex is happy to support Virat in his fitness journey by contributing to his preparations for significant matches. This association underscores the brand's overarching goal to promote health and well-being through innovative sleep solutions.”
Last year also, Duroflex run a similar campaign to ensure quality sleep for Kohli during the World Cup by delivering standardised mattresses across all tournament venues.