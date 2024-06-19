Duroflex on King's duty, delivers mattress for Kohli in New York, USA

Talking about this association, Virat Kohli said, "Deep, restorative sleep is the foundation of my fitness regimen, and it's especially crucial when I'm on the road playing matches. That's why the Duroflex Back Magic mattress from their signature Duropedic range is my go-to choice. This mattress provides the support and comfort I need to wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the challenges of the day. The dedication of the Duroflex team, who always ensure my mattress is delivered wherever I am in the world, really underscores their commitment to my well-being."