Duroflex on King's duty, delivers mattresses for Kohli in every CWC city

Duroflex ensures quality sleep for Kohli during the World Cup by delivering standardised mattresses across all tournament venues.
Duroflex is supporting its brand ambassador, Virat Kohli, by guaranteeing its mattress in every city he visits, whether it's for a match or practice during the tournament. As per the brand, Virat requested Duroflex to help in standardising his sleep throughout the World Cup. Moreover, he prefers Back Magic Mattress from the Duropedic range.
Speaking on the campaign, Mohanraj Jagannivasan, CEO, Duroflex, said, “The World Cup always stirs up nationwide excitement as the entire country unites to cheer for the team, who are putting in their all to deliver their best. In response to Virat’s request, we are delighted to go the extra mile to ensure he has his trusted Duroflex mattress with him in every city during this high-octane tournament. Our commitment is to provide him with seamless, energising sleep that will help him optimise his performance on the field.”
The initiative has sparked a curiosity on the internet where users are wondering if the brand actually customises only Virat’s room in every hotel. The brand shared a reel on Instagram getting appraisal for this move by PUMA Cricket and sports pages like SportsKeeda and Trendulkar, clarifying the netizens' doubts.
Duroflex has successfully delivered its mattress for Kohli in Pune, Dharamshala, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.
The brand is utilising print media and social media platforms to execute and promote this campaign.