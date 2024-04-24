DViO enhances My11Circle's cricket fever with integrated digital campaigns for IPL

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
DViO's campaigns and shoots with ambassadors aim to enhance My11Circle's partnership with LSG by showcasing exclusive content.
DViO, India's marketing and growth company, has spearheaded My11Circle's marketing blitzkrieg ahead of the highly anticipated IPL season. With a global footprint, DViO conceptualised and executed integrated digital campaigns, enhancing My11Circle's brand visibility and driving user acquisition across various platforms.
Leveraging innovative strategies, DViO went beyond traditional marketing to integrate virtual and on-ground interactive experiences during match phases, amplifying My11Circle's association with the IPL. The agency also ensured maximum visibility for My11Circle within IPL stadiums through tailored statics and video clips displayed on screens and boundary wall LED screens.
The campaign featured content across social media platforms, including viral teaser campaigns and strategic shoots with brand ambassadors, generating significant buzz. DViO's expertise extends to sponsorship activation, crafting marketing assets for My11Circle's association with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and curating exclusive content featuring LSG players.
With a focus on establishing My11Circle as a credible brand synonymous with grand prizes and unparalleled user experience, DViO ensures long-term brand recognition and audience recall. Through a comprehensive approach encompassing strategic planning, creative ideation, exceptional execution, and high-end production, DViO empowers My11Circle to dominate the upcoming cricket season and emerge as the leading fantasy gaming platform.
Ritesh Kanani, director - brand marketing, My11Circle, "DViO’s innovative approach and expertise have been instrumental in elevating our brand presence and driving user engagement. Through strategic planning and creative execution, DViO has helped us connect with cricket enthusiasts across various touchpoints, amplifying our brand's association with the IPL."
"Leveraging innovative strategies, DViO went beyond traditional marketing to integrate virtual and on-ground interactive experiences during match phases, amplifying My11Circle's association with the IPL," said Sowmya Iyer, CEO and founder, DViO Digital. "Our collaboration with My11Circle has been about creating memorable experiences for cricket fans while solidifying the brand's position as a leader in fantasy gaming."