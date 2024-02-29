Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson unleashes his 'Big Dwayne Energy' in humorous ZOA Energy Drink ad

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In a minute-long ad, The Rock takes on multiple roles ranging from a remote working mother, a beginner aerial acrobat, and a surgeon.
WWE superstar and Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has featured in a promotional video for ZOA Energy drink titled Big Dwayne Energy Has Arrived, urging viewers to tap into their potential with ‘Big Dwayne Energy’. The commercial, lasting a minute, portrays everyday individuals overcoming challenges, embodying Johnson's confidence, set to the beats of American rapper Latto's hit song Big Energy.
The ad, crafted by Haygarth USA, features Johnson humorously embodying individuals confronting their daily challenges, be it navigating remote work as a mother, discovering the exhilaration of aerial acrobatics, or embodying the precision of a surgeon. These portrayals effectively underline the core ethos of the energy drink: ZOA caters to everyone seeking to express their distinctive selves with confidence.
Johnson, the founder and chief energy officer of ZOA Energy, expressed his vision for the brand in a statement, “When someone with great, radiating energy enters the room, people feel it. ZOA Energy helps you be the best version of yourself and positively influence those around you – confidently owning your authentic self, having fun, and doing your best to live life to the fullest. Before you know it, everyone is hooked on ZOA.”
Among the roles shown in the advertisement, Johnson particularly enjoyed recreating his iconic '90s appearance in the last scene. Originally captured and widely circulated on social media, he dons a black turtleneck, gold chain, mom jeans, and a fanny pack.
Comedian and Hollywood actor (and Johnson’s friend) Kevin Hart impersonated his fanny-pack look on the eve of Halloween 2019 and posted a hilarious video on social media to promote their film Jumanji: The Next Level.
In the commercial, Johnson stands next to his '90s persona and compliments him by saying, “Nice fanny pack,” to which the '90s Johnson responds, “I know.”
“This campaign aims to showcase the distinctive features of our ZOA Energy products in a disruptive and humorous way. We believe everyone can enjoy the benefits of ZOA and embrace the confidence that comes with it. Viewers can anticipate exciting brand placements aligned with crowd favorites like The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, The Voice Season 25 Premiere, Deal or No Deal Island, and even the 2024 NFL Draft first-round picks,” said Melanie Hellenga, chief marketing officer at ZOA Energy.
Johnson is also the co-owner of a premium tequila brand, Teremana Tequila, which was launched in early 2020 in Jalisco, Mexico. He has become the second actor after Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds to feature in ads for brands they have founded and starred in their advertisements.
Reynolds owns Aviation American Gin, a gin brand; Mint Mobile, a wireless service provider; Maximum Effort Productions, a film and television production company, and Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C.
Several Bollywood actors have also ventured into entrepreneurship and were involved in its advertising and marketing campaigns. These include Katrina, founder of beauty product company Kay Beauty; Deepika Padukone, co-founder of self-care brand 82°E; Alia Bhatt, founder of baby clothing line Ed-a-Mamma; Ranveer Singh, co-founder of men’s sexual wellness brand BoldCare; Anushka Sharma, founder of apparel fashion Nush; Hrithik Roshan, founder of fitness and clothing brand HRX; Salman Khan, founder of clothing brand Being Human; Shahid Kapoor, founder of athleisure brand SKULT; and Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, founders of Rheson, a clothing brand.