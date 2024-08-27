Eastern launches Onam campaign to mark 40 years of celebrating Kerala's culinary traditions

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
As Onam approaches, Eastern, part of Orkla India, launches its Onam campaign, celebrating 40 years of providing authentic flavors for Malayali cuisine. For four decades, Eastern has been a trusted spice brand for Malayalees worldwide during Onam celebrations.
Eastern's strong connection to Kerala's cuisine is shown in its market dominance. With a penetration rate of over 70%, Eastern Sambar Powder is the leading choice in Kerala. This trust from consumers has made Eastern the No. 1 Sambar brand in the state, a legacy highlighted in its new Onam campaign.
This year’s campaign is a tribute to Eastern’s enduring legacy, celebrating four decades of bringing the rich culinary heritage of Kerala to life. As the true ‘son of the soil,’ Eastern has consistently ensured that each Onam dish is infused with the authentic taste that makes the festival so special. The campaign centers around Eastern’s Sambar Powder range, crafted to cater to the diverse palates of Kerala’s consumers. Eastern allows every family to enjoy their Sambar just the way they like it, preserving the authentic flavors that have been passed down through generations.
Commenting on the campaign, Manoj Lalwani, chief marketing officer, said, “We are thrilled to unveil a TV campaign that beautifully encapsulates our 40-year journey. The film not only celebrates Eastern’s deep-rooted bond with Kerala but also highlights the brand’s commitment to preserving and enhancing the state’s rich culinary traditions. It is a vibrant, nostalgic journey through the decades, showcasing how Eastern Spices has been an integral part of every Onam celebration, from traditional family feasts to modern-day gatherings.”