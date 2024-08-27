Eastern launches Onam campaign to mark 40 years of celebrating Kerala's culinary traditions

This year’s campaign is a tribute to Eastern’s enduring legacy, celebrating four decades of bringing the rich culinary heritage of Kerala to life. As the true ‘son of the soil,’ Eastern has consistently ensured that each Onam dish is infused with the authentic taste that makes the festival so special. The campaign centers around Eastern’s Sambar Powder range, crafted to cater to the diverse palates of Kerala’s consumers. Eastern allows every family to enjoy their Sambar just the way they like it, preserving the authentic flavors that have been passed down through generations.