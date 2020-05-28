eBay onboards Clevertize as AOR, readies for major brand relaunch in India

eBay’s India business was acquired by another Bengaluru-based e-commerce platform Flipkart in 2017, only to be shut down in August 2018. Since then, there has been no communication for India from eBay. It doesn't sell in India currently, but helps Indian sellers reach buyers in over 190 countries where it (eBay) has its operations. It currently operates in a B2B and C2C cross-border trade model.