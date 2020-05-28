eBay onboards Clevertize as AOR, readies for major brand relaunch in India

As the agency of record, Clevertize, the Bengaluru-based martech consultancy, will handle the creative, digital and media mandate for eBay in India.
E-commerce platform eBay has onboarded Bengaluru-based martech consultancy Clevertize as its agency of record (AOR). Clevertize will handle the creative, digital and media mandate for eBay.
eBay’s India business was acquired by another Bengaluru-based e-commerce platform Flipkart in 2017, only to be shut down in August 2018. Since then, there has been no communication for India from eBay. It doesn't sell in India currently, but helps Indian sellers reach buyers in over 190 countries where it (eBay) has its operations. It currently operates in a B2B and C2C cross-border trade model.
Sources aware of the development suggest that eBay is looking at making a strong come back in India as a platform facilitating Indian sellers to sell globally. While a soft launch is currently underway, a larger relaunch of the brand, with a major marketing campaign, is expected to take place in the next couple of months.