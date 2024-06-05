Edelman India and Hellmann's create 'Mood Burgers' for cricket fans

The limited-edition menu will be available in three options with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants. The 'Get Charged Up' burger is a protein-packed blend of chicken and eggs or beetroot, and quinoa to help fans charge up during those critical matches. Stay focused with the ‘Eyes on the Prize’ burger, consisting of tuna or chickpeas, flax and sesame seeds, who are the right partners when you are all ‘eyes and ears’ to the most exciting moments of the match. Relax and refuel with the 'Drop the Jitter' burger made using meat or plant-based meat, and avocado, which delivers essential fats and iron for a calm, steady mood.