Elon Musk accuses Apple of threatening to ban Twitter

From mass layoffs to verified Twitter Blue accounts masquerading as multibillion-dollar corporations, Twitter has been all chaos lately.
In a series of tweets, CEO Elon Musk has claimed that Apple threatened to ban Twitter from its app store without providing any explanation. He also claimed that the iPhone manufacturer had ceased running advertisements on the social networking site. The world’s richest man said Apple was putting pressure on Twitter over requirements for content control.
"Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?" Musk says in a tweet. He also tagged Apple CEO Tim Cook's Twitter account and asked, "What's going on here?"
“The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened…" adds Musk in another tweet.
Since Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter worth $44 billion, businesses like General Mills Inc. and Audi of America have paused their Twitter advertising. Advertising accounts for 90% of Twitter’s revenue, and if more companies were to leave, Musk-owned Twitter would be in for a tough time.
Earlier, Musk has also tweeted that he would make an alternative phone to compete with Apple's iPhone if the tech giant ends up blocking Twitter from its App Store.
Musk made the comments recently, in response to conservative commentator Liz Wheeler, who tweeted, "If Apple and Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone. Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone and Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?"