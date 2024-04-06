EMotorad turns Dhoni's viral meme into ad, grabs social media attention

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The cricketer is seen crooning to the catchy Falguni Pathak tune in the e-bike's recent ad.
MS Dhoni has brought alive a viral meme in an ad. Yes, he's jamming to none other than the iconic 'Bole Jo Koyal' song. In a recent ad for EMotorad, an electric bike brand, Dhoni decided to join the meme parade and sang the catchy Falguni Pathak tune while cruising through picturesque countryside scenes on his electric bike.
For the uninitiated, there's a meme starring the CSK captain, paired with Pathak's hit track ‘Bole Jo Koyal’. The meme first took off when a Telugu content creator named Uppal Balu went viral in 2019 for his dance to the song. Many pointed out the uncanny resemblance between Balu and Dhoni, sparking a wave of hilarious videos featuring Dhoni busting moves to the catchy beats.
Five years later, the meme is still on everyone’s minds. During a CSK versus RCB IPL match, the DJ played the same song in the stadium when Dhoni stepped up to the crease. In a recent CSK vs MI match, a Dhoni fan was spotted holding a poster proclaiming, “DJ Play: Bole Jo Koyal Bago Mein.”
Now Dhoni himself has jumped on the bandwagon by appearing in an ad that nods to the meme. Written and produced by One Hand Clap, the ad features him riding an electric cycle while two koyals (cuckoo birds) highlight the product’s features.
The reference to the viral meme has helped the brand grab attention on social media. What’s more, the cricketer has even lent his voice! Dhoni's fans have gone in a tizzy over his vocals. But what has the song got to do with the bike, you ask? Well, Thala says “Dil se awaaz aayegi”.