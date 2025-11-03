ENO turns wedding feasts into comedy with Sunil Grover and more

ENO has rolled out its latest campaign, ‘Shaadi Ki Buffetbaazi’, celebrating the joy and indulgence of Indian wedding feasts. The campaign features a lineup of popular entertainers and influencers — Sunil Grover, Gaurav Gupta, Amit Tandon, Mallika Dua, Naman Arora, and Manvi Gagroo — each playing characters inspired by typical buffet-goers at Indian weddings.

Sunil Grover anchors the film as the host, while the ensemble cast includes Mallika Dua as Miss Chatori, Gaurav Gupta as Vasooli Bro, Amit Tandon as Jugaadu Ji, Naman Arora as Gyaani Baba, and Manvi Gagroo as Reels Queen. Each character captures the relatable quirks of wedding guests who approach buffets with unique enthusiasm.

Speaking on the campaign, Bineet Jain, category head – digestive health, Haleon India said: “Indian weddings are a vibrant celebration of cultural and culinary diversity. With this campaign, ENO pays tribute to the food indulgence that symbolises the abundance, joy and hospitality at every Indian wedding, through the portrayal of various characters at a wedding buffet. ENO understands the joy of uninterrupted ‘Buffetbaazi’ and wants to ensure that nothing comes between you and the feasting – not even acidity.”

The campaign will run across digital and social media platforms, unfolding in multiple phases — from teasers and a master film to individual character introductions and reels. It aims to engage audiences beyond metros, extending to Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns through influencer collaborations and user-generated content.