Envy Perfume launches new TVC campaign ft. Akshay Kumar

Rishabh Srivastava, brand manager at Envy Perfume, discussed the upcoming campaign starring Akshay Kumar. "Our core belief at ENVY is the profound impact fragrances can have on our emotions and desires," he said. He stated further, “In our most recent advertisement, we explore a storyline in which a possessive wife's envy is triggered when a different woman appreciates the alluring scent that Akshay is wearing. Through the use of satirical humour, we hope to effectively communicate the true power of envy to our target audience. We have been successful in bringing our vision to life by using Akshay as the face of our brand and campaign. Because the campaign has been so expertly executed, we are confident that it will have a positive effect on our viewers. We eagerly anticipate hearing from them and hope they will find it appreciative.”