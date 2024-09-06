Epson taps Rashmika Mandanna for EcoTank campaign on affordable printing

Siva Kumar, senior general manager-IJP, Epson India said “Epson are the pioneers of Inktank printing technology. We introduced the technology in 2011, and since then we have sold over 95.31 Million EcoTank printers around the world and over 7 Million EcoTank printers in India. EcoTank has been India’s best selling InkTank printer since its launch, 13 years ago. We want to build further on this success and with this in mind, our new marketing campaign brings to life the exceptional qualities of Epson EcoTank printers in a youthful, engaging, and impactful way. The aim is to communicate that printing, especially in colour, can be impactful, hassle-free, low cost and fun. It doesn’t matter whether you use it for Home, Office, or Commercial printing, Epson’s EcoTank printers are perfect for everyone.”