Epson taps Rashmika Mandanna for EcoTank campaign on affordable printing

The printers come with a one-year warranty or up to 50,000 prints, and Epson offers service support through 427 centers in 336 cities across India.
Epson, has announced the launch of its latest campaign for EcoTank Printers featuring their brand ambassador, Rashmika Mandanna. The new campaign is focused on the core promise of hassle-free colour printing at a very low cost.
With the coining of a new punchline – “Totally Printabulous”, Epson is hoping to strike a chord with a diverse set of audiences. This includes students who use printers to create vibrant school projects, corporates who use printers for must-have office documents and photocopy shops who use printers for day-to-day job work. Epson is actively trying to promote the concept of low cost, worry free colour printing, with prints from its EcoTank printers starting from just 9 paise black and 33 paise colour.
Epson's EcoTank Printers offer high-resolution color printing up to 5760 dpi. They provide a high print yield of up to 4,500 black and 7,500 color pages per refill. With WiFi, LAN, and USB connectivity, they ensure easy integration. The Heat-Free Printing technology reduces power consumption compared to laser printers.
Siva Kumar, senior general manager-IJP, Epson India said “Epson are the pioneers of Inktank printing technology. We introduced the technology in 2011, and since then we have sold over 95.31 Million EcoTank printers around the world and over 7 Million EcoTank printers in India. EcoTank has been India’s best selling InkTank printer since its launch, 13 years ago. We want to build further on this success and with this in mind, our new marketing campaign brings to life the exceptional qualities of Epson EcoTank printers in a youthful, engaging, and impactful way. The aim is to communicate that printing, especially in colour, can be impactful, hassle-free, low cost and fun. It doesn’t matter whether you use it for Home, Office, or Commercial printing, Epson’s EcoTank printers are perfect for everyone.”