EssenceMediacom pips sibling Mindshare to win Media Agency of the Year at the ’23 Abby One Show

Mindshare won the top honours in 2022.
With a Grand Prix and four gold metals to its name, EssenceMediacom, a GroupM agency, was announced as the Media Agency of the Year at the 2023 Abby One Show Awards.
The agency beat 63 media agencies that had participated in this year’s awards show at Goafest. This year saw a total of 1019 entries from media companies compared to 1014 from 2022.
Its work on Whisper India’s The Missing Chapter in the Innovative Use of Out of Home category won the Grand Prix. The four gold metals were awarded for the agency’s work on Google, Coca-Cola, Thums Up, and Whisper India. EssenceMediacom, including silver and bronze metals, took home 20 trophies.
Mindshare, the 2022 Media Agency of the Year – another GroupM agency – came second with 106 points and six gold wins. The agency’s gold metals came for work on Dove, Kwality Walls, Bru, Shikhar, and Star Sports. It won a total of 18 metals.
Coming in third place was Madison Media which took home four gold metals and a combined tally of 11 at 68 points.
The first day of the Abby One Show Awards also saw ABP Pvt Ltd announced as the Publisher of the Year. Its four wins included gold, silver, bronze, and merit. Its final points tally was 20.
Jagran Prakashan Ltd, despite not winning a gold, came second with two silvers and a bronze at 16 points. Cheil Worldwide stood third with a gold and a silver metal at a total of 14 points.