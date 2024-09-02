Etihad Airways becomes Mumbai City FC's front-of-shirt sponsor

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Etihad Airways logo will appear on Mumbai City FC's first and youth team match shirts and training kits starting from the 2024-25 season.
The deal coincides with Etihad celebrating 20 years of flying to India and will see the Etihad Airways logo feature prominently on the front of shirt of Mumbai City FC’s first and youth team match shirts and training kits from the 2024-25 season.
Kandarp Chandra, CEO of Mumbai City FC commented, “We are incredibly happy to bring Etihad on board as our official front of shirt sponsor. Their endorsement is a testament to the brand of football Mumbai City plays - one that is committed to performance and the pursuit of excellence on and off the field. Both Etihad and Mumbai City are proud to represent resilient global cities that balance tradition with modernity."
Antonoaldo Neves, chief executive officer, Etihad Airways, said: “We strive to enrich our presence in the Indian market through relevant and meaningful partnerships, and we’re thrilled to welcome Mumbai City FC to the Etihad family. India continues to be a strategically important market for Etihad and we remain committed to serving the Indian community with convenient connections from 11 destinations across India to the Middle East, Europe and North America. Through our partnership with Mumbai City FC, we hope to bring joy to the football-loving community across Mumbai”