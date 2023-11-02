Eveready and Ogilvy illuminate Kolkata with Maa Durga display made of light and sound

As the idol formed, visitors to the pandal could hear the sounds of the dhaak, echoing chants of mantra, with the fog machine adding the feel of dhunuchi.
Indian battery and flashlight company Eveready Industries India, in collaboration with Ogilvy, paid tribute to the Goddess of Light with an innovative and mesmerizing light and sound display—an image of Maa Durga made entirely of lights. Eveready’s Aalor Pujo aimed to transcend traditional boundaries by transforming the Maa Durga Idol into a radiant work of art, paying homage to tradition while embracing the possibilities of modern lighting technology.
The light and sound show was held at 95 Pally Entrance, Jodhpur Park, from 6 PM to 12 AM, between October 21st, Saptami and October 24th, Dashami, 2023. As the idol formed, visitors to the pandal could hear the sounds of the mesmerising dhaak, echoing chants of mantra, with the fog machine adding the feel of dhunuchi which added depths to the glow of Maa Durga, capturing the very essence of the Pujo. There were 6 shows every hour, with each show lasting 5 minutes.
Speaking on their unique approach to celebrating Durga Pujo this year, Anirban Banerjee, senior vice president & SBU head (Batteries & Flashlights) of Eveready Industries India said, “The festival of Durga Pujo marks the triumph of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura. The victory of good over evil. It’s a time when good conquers evil, light fills our homes, and happiness abounds. With Eveready Flashlights Aalor Pujo, we aimed to create a mesmerising visual spectacle that showcases the rich cultural heritage and vibrant energy of this festival through a grandiose display of light and sound, providing a unique and memorable experience for everyone who joins in the celebrations."
''The eternal struggle between good and evil finds form in every myth around the world. In Bengal, it assumes the shape of Durga defeating the demon king of darkness. For five days, Bengal worships the goddess of radiance, whose light shines with the dazzle of autumnal glory. Our light idol is a celebration of the true essence of the goddess. It is an homage to the deity of light, powered by Eveready Flashlights - the champion of illumination.'', said Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy.