Eveready and Ogilvy illuminate Kolkata with Maa Durga display made of light and sound

''The eternal struggle between good and evil finds form in every myth around the world. In Bengal, it assumes the shape of Durga defeating the demon king of darkness. For five days, Bengal worships the goddess of radiance, whose light shines with the dazzle of autumnal glory. Our light idol is a celebration of the true essence of the goddess. It is an homage to the deity of light, powered by Eveready Flashlights - the champion of illumination.'', said Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy.