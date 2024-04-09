Eveready charges 'Javelin Man' Neeraj Chopra in latest TVC

Eveready Industries India, a battery brand reinforces the teachings of its Ultima Alkaline Battery campaign, ‘Khelenge to Sikhenge’ in collaboration with its new brand ambassador Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic gold medallist and World no. 1 men's javelin star. The brand is focusing on enhancing its connection with youth, recognising kids as natural scientists who thrive on experimentation and learning through play. Therefore, Eveready commits to providing long-lasting, value-for-money solutions for new-age India, recognising the pivotal role toys play in children's learning. These toys offer not just joy but also instill essential values and life lessons like friendship, sharing, and compassion.