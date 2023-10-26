Eveready collaborates with Zee to promote its Ultima range

Eveready will be featured across Zee’s popular reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance Bangla Dance and more.
Eveready has partnered with Zee to promote its new range of batteries. As part of the brand collaboration, Eveready Ultima will feature prominently on Zee’s homegrown reality shows, including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance Bangla Dance, Dance Karnataka Dance and Telugu medium I school. ZEE’s linear channels that are an integral part of the brand association are Zee TV, Zee Sarthak, Zee Tamil, Zee Marathi, Zee Bangla, Zee Kannada and Zee Telugu.
The products will be showcased in the reality shows, and the brand's logo will be integrated into the shows' set design, graphics, and on-screen promotions. The battery brand has also worked closely with Zee to create custom content for the shows, such as sponsored segments and product challenges.
Anirban Banerjee, senior vice president and SBU head (Batteries and Flashlights), Eveready Industries India, said, “We have recently unveiled our new and improved Ultima range of batteries supported by a 360 campaign ‘Khelenge Toh Sikhenge’. The campaign highlights that children in any family can learn valuable life lessons like caring, sharing, love and equality when playing in daily life with battery operated toys. Our collaboration with Zee seamlessly aligns with the campaign’s objective and values, as majority of Zee’s shows are packed with energy, fostering a blend of entertainment while actively nurturing the young talents.”
Adding to this, Niti Kumar, COO – Starcom India, said, “Zee’s reality shows enjoy immense popularity among Indians, which makes it a strong channel for brand collaboration. Accordingly, we forged this first-of-its-kind strategic partnership, which not only introduces Eveready's robust product offerings but also harnesses Zee's expansive reach across diverse regions, languages, and content formats.”