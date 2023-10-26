Eveready collaborates with Zee to promote its Ultima range

Anirban Banerjee, senior vice president and SBU head (Batteries and Flashlights), Eveready Industries India, said, “We have recently unveiled our new and improved Ultima range of batteries supported by a 360 campaign ‘Khelenge Toh Sikhenge’. The campaign highlights that children in any family can learn valuable life lessons like caring, sharing, love and equality when playing in daily life with battery operated toys. Our collaboration with Zee seamlessly aligns with the campaign’s objective and values, as majority of Zee’s shows are packed with energy, fostering a blend of entertainment while actively nurturing the young talents.”