Eveready's 'Khelenge toh Sikhenge' campaign highlights it's new Ultima Alkaline Battery Range

Vice President & SBU Head (Batteries & Flashlights) of Eveready Industries India Ltd. says, “Empowering the present, energising the future - defines the revamped Ultima battery series from the house of Eveready. Its smarter appeal and long-lasting power embodies our commitment to solving for emerging consumer needs and innovation. Demanding devices like battery operated toys, smart remotes, wireless mouse, BP machines etc need more power. The new and improved Ultima batteries, push our boundaries, with 400% and 800% longer-lasting performance, highly suitable for the high drain devices. The batteries are also equipped with a unique Turbolock Technology which prevents leakage and protects the consumer’s precious devices from damage caused by the batteries. As a testament to our vision of responsible innovation, Ultima batteries are eco-friendly, devoid of Mercury, Lead, and Cadmium. This is not just a product upgrade; it's a step towards shaping a better tomorrow.”