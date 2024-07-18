Eveready looks to change flashlight category with ‘Siren Torch’; makes safety a priority

Banerjee says this innovation in the flashlight category was enabled by Eveready’s rebranding exercise in August last year. The brand, which has been at the helm of the batteries business in India since 1905, unveiled a new logo and tagline, ‘Give me Power. Give me Red.’ in a bid to woo the new generation of consumers. For the logo, the brand adopted a design where its signature ‘Cat O-9’ unit, a depiction of a cat's nine lives, sits adjacent to what the brand calls an ‘infinity loop’. The previous logo, which had been around since 1930, saw the ‘Cat O-9’ take the centre of a red and yellow ellipse.