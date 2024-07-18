Eveready looks to change flashlight category with ‘Siren Torch’; makes safety a priority

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Anirban Banerjee, senior vice president and SBU Head (batteries & flashlights), shares details about its latest campaign Awaaz Uthaney Ka Power.
Eveready Industries has released a campaign titled Awaaz Uthaney Ka Power to promote its newly launched flashlight that has a unique safety feature — a high-decibel siren. The Eveready Siren Torch emits a loud 100dbA safety alarm when the user pulls the attached key chain in a distressing situation. This dual functionality enhances safety by both illuminating the area and drawing attention from far away.
Created by Ogilvy India, the campaign is led by hearing and verbally challenged people to highlight the need for this product to ensure safety and security. For the campaign, Eveready collaborated with India Signing Hands (ISH), an organisation dedicated to providing solutions to accessibility issues faced by the deaf community in India.
The film features women from ISH, alone in different locations, narrating their traumatic experiences in sign language. They recount being very close to danger sometimes or being subjected to eve-teasing.
Anirban Banerjee, senior vice president and SBU Head (batteries & flashlights), Eveready Industries India, says the brand chose real women who face this issue rather than actors to highlight the difference it made to their lives. It will be featuring real-life protagonists in its digital campaigns as well.
“Our campaign features two women from ISH, highlighting that the Eveready Siren is vital for all women, including those who cannot speak, to ensure their safety in potentially dangerous situations,” he says.
Banerjee describes the Eveready Siren flashlight as an ‘insurance’, “it's something you might not think about until you need it.” It is designed for various users, both urban and rural, with a core focus on women. It also serves the elderly who take early morning walks and farmers in remote areas.
“Flashlights in India are typically purchased in response to emergencies, especially in urban areas. However, in rural areas, about two-thirds of flashlights are bought by farmers. They use them for various tasks, such as checking irrigation, warding off animals, and travelling to their farms, which are often dimly lit compared to urban areas,” he says.
While the siren feature is particularly beneficial for women on the go, the ability to emit a loud alarm and bright light can attract help or deter threats, making it useful for many situations.
“In times of danger, it can be difficult to unlock a phone and call for help. The Eveready Siren, with its loud alarm and bright light, offers an easier and quicker way to attract attention and ward off threats, providing an added layer of security and peace of mind,” he adds.
Eveready plans to increase awareness about the product through various channels: outdoor materials at bus stops, railway stations, and universities in cities like Mumbai and Delhi; digital and YouTube campaigns featuring real-life protagonists; and sample distributions to women working late shifts, such as call centre employees, and those travelling alone.
"This won't be an overnight change, but it's our journey to appeal to both urban and rural populations, encouraging them to consider this essential tool. Over time, with our impactful creative approach, we expect a shift in the flashlight category, making safety a key consideration for everyone," he says.
The Eveready Siren is available in attractive colours, modern, chic, and easy to use. The innovation enhances the traditional flashlight, adding an essential safety feature for rare but critical moments. Priced at Rs 225, it is available in neighbourhood stores, modern trade outlets, online, large format kirana shops, stationery outlets, and small appliance shops.
Banerjee says this innovation in the flashlight category was enabled by Eveready’s rebranding exercise in August last year. The brand, which has been at the helm of the batteries business in India since 1905, unveiled a new logo and tagline, ‘Give me Power. Give me Red.’ in a bid to woo the new generation of consumers. For the logo, the brand adopted a design where its signature ‘Cat O-9’ unit, a depiction of a cat's nine lives, sits adjacent to what the brand calls an ‘infinity loop’. The previous logo, which had been around since 1930, saw the ‘Cat O-9’ take the centre of a red and yellow ellipse.
“This rebranding, moving from a limited identity to one symbolising boundless potential, has fueled our transformation. This concept of infinite possibilities has led to the introduction of numerous new products, not just in flashlights but across various categories. We've welcomed many new team members and made significant changes in distribution and infrastructure,” he says.
The rebranding set the stage for continuous innovation. The brand has launched successful products, including Ultima Alkaline batteries to cater to modern, high-drain applications and devices, and new items in its lighting business. The flashlight category has also seen several new products.
Banerjee says the rebranding and repositioning has been well received by consumers, without any dissonance. Acceptance has been strong across demographics, especially among younger audiences. “While Eveready's loyal base used to be primarily 40+ year olds, we now see a balanced split, with significant engagement from the 25 to 35 year old age group,” he adds.