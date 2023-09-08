Everest's new ad sees Big B and SRK make a run for Biryani

The brand unveiled the commercial just as Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ hit the screens.
Just as King Khan's much-anticipated film ‘Jawan’ hit the screens, Everest Masala released a commercial starring two of Bollywood's most iconic figures, Amitabh Bachchan and SRK himself. The film sees the two superstars in a spirited pursuit of Biryani made with Everest’s ‘Shahi Biryani Masala’.
This collaboration marks the first time in 17 years that these legendary actors have shared the screen. The last instance was during the filming of 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' in 2006. In this latest venture, the superstars embark on a zany adventure to fulfil their coveted ‘Biryani’ cravings while dodging the prying lenses of the paparazzi.
From their separate vanity buses, the dynamic duo orchestrate a comical tug-of-war, employing increasingly cunning tactics to divert the paparazzi's lenses towards each other in their quest to escape their relentless hounding.
After a brief back and forth, the rivalry instantly transforms into a conspiratorial alliance, as the two actors hatch an impromptu plan. They skillfully mislead the eager reporters by pointing in different directions and screaming, “Alia!”, implying the presence of Alia Bhatt, who is clearly not in the vicinity—since the actors point in different directions.
Prior to this ad collaboration, both actors were featured in a pulse polio public service announcement years ago where, Bachchan, in his stern 'angry old man' persona, admonished the audience for neglecting the vaccine, with SRK following suit.
The timing of Everest's campaign launch aligns seamlessly with SRK's latest Bollywood release, ‘Jawan’. The brand is an active advertiser in PVR Inox screens nationwide, which evidently makes it an appropriate choice for featuring these celebrities in the new ad film.
The news of the two actors coming together for this commercial had been circulating on the internet for several weeks. In fact, in response to a fan’s inquiry, SRK himself revealed his experience of sharing the set with Bachchan.