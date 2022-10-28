Excel Entertainment promotes Phone Booth with 'ghost capturing' service

As part of the marketing campaign, the movie makers have launched a miss call campaign.
Excel Entertainment's upcoming film Phone Bhoot has become a talk of the town. The movie is a a comedy of horrors and a crazy fun adventure that takes pop culture and film situations and turns them on its head to create a quirky world of ghosts and gags. Starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar, the film will be releasing in cinemas on November 4, 2022.
As part of the marketing campaign, the makers of Phone Bhoot have launched a miss call campaign. The movie makers have highlighted a unique business idea started by the characters in the film - a ghost capturing service.
‘Kya aap bhoot pret se pareshaan hai? Call Phonebhoot Now!’ - the tagline for the miss call campaign, along with hilarious parody commercials is conceptualised by Excel Entertainment. The commercials are directed by Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar and written by Puneet Chadha and Vishal Dayama who are managed by OML Entertainment.
"The idea was to come up with a digital campaign as bizarre as the world of the film, while giving it a spin with parody commercials & the IVR campaign - the main hook resonating with the business venture the characters actually start in the film ‘kya aap bhoot pret se pareshaan hai? Call Phonebhoot now!’ This film is not a horror comedy - it’s a comedy of horrors! A crazy fun adventure that takes pop culture and film situations and turns them on its head to create a quirky world of ghosts and gags." Comments Rhea Wagh, marketing lead, Excel Entertainment.
The genre of the movie lends itself to the quirk and lighter aspects in the campaign. It’s the story of two crazy, jobless horror-film addicts (played by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan), one ghost (Katrina Kaif) and their bizarre business idea (a ghost capturing service) called Phone Bhoot.
The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh.