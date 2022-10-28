Excel Entertainment promotes Phone Booth with 'ghost capturing' service

"The idea was to come up with a digital campaign as bizarre as the world of the film, while giving it a spin with parody commercials & the IVR campaign - the main hook resonating with the business venture the characters actually start in the film ‘kya aap bhoot pret se pareshaan hai? Call Phonebhoot now!’ This film is not a horror comedy - it’s a comedy of horrors! A crazy fun adventure that takes pop culture and film situations and turns them on its head to create a quirky world of ghosts and gags." Comments Rhea Wagh, marketing lead, Excel Entertainment.