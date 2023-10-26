By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

Famous Innovations Delhi bags social media mandate for Adidas India

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch.

Famous Innovations Delhi, an independent creative agency, has won the social media mandate for Adidas India after a rigorous multi-agency pitch.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Famous Innovations on our social mandate," said Sunil Gupta, senior director - brand adidas. "Their strategic thinking and creative approach, makes them the ideal partner to amplify our social initiatives and engage with our audience in a meaningful way."

Sumit Chaurasia, founding partner, Famous Innovations, expressed his excitement, stating, "Winning the Adidas India social mandate is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise. We are committed to leveraging our creativity and strategic approach to drive impactful campaigns that resonate with people and create positive change."

