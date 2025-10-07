Fanta launches limited edition Chucky packs for Halloween 2025

Fanta and Universal Pictures have teamed up for a global Halloween collaboration that brings back horror icon Chucky - this time, in pursuit of the world’s favorite orange drink. The campaign merges indulgence and thrill, featuring limited-edition Fanta Halloween Collection packs that celebrate fandom, nostalgia, and Gen Z’s love for quirky cultural moments.

Launching across markets from September to October 2025, the collectible cans and bottles showcase Chucky’s spooky charm, adding a playful twist to Fanta’s signature flavor. The activation extends across digital and retail channels, turning Halloween into a fun-filled experience for fans across India.

Sumeli Chatterjee, category head – sparkling flavours, Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia, said: “Halloween in India is evolving, and so is Fanta! We're thrilled to unveil our limited-edition Fanta X Chucky packs in India, that tap into fun and flavor designed for Gen Z to celebrate Halloween with style. As a leader in the orange-flavoured CSD category, we are committed to bringing the playful spirit of the brand to our consumers, and this season it is getting a spooky upgrade. So, watch those retail shelves and vending machines, as Chucky’s favorite Fanta starts making a cameo! The Fanta Halloween campaign will add some ghoulish fun to the season of Halloween. It is a limited launch in India, with unlimited fun this Halloween.”

The campaign’s visual storytelling captures Chucky’s pursuit of Fanta across stores, streets, and screens - blending fear, humor, and flavor into one spooky celebration.