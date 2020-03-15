Fanta's new ad celebrates 'idiots' - a.k.a. viral content creators

The campaign will include an OOH element that features these 'champions' and also feature a local element. Individual markets can feature champions from their own hometowns in a weekly online show that highlights the funniest internet clips. “It’s been great working with a brand willing to rethink what their ‘purpose’ can and should be,” said 72andSunny Amsterdam Creative Directors Chris Colliton and Kevin Weir in a statement, as reported by Adage. “No one ever talks about idiots in a positive light. But after watching hundreds of hilarious videos from all over the world, it’s safe to say that some idiots are truly amazing."