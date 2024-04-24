Farmley launches a quirky social media campaign, titled 'We Don't Have An IPL Campaign'

Farmley has opted for a subtle and light-hearted approach with "We don't have an IPL campaign" which is all about taking a break from commercials and focusing on the nail-biting matches that IPL is actually meant for. Set in the background of desi heartland, Farmley's posts have been a rollercoaster ride of humour and wit that have tapped into the pulse of netizens by embracing meme culture. Moreover, via influencer collaborations, the brand is taking a 360-degree spin on the IPL campaign.