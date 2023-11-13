Federal Bank's joyful Diwali campaign 'Bachane Ki Aadat Bachpan Se' promotes early savings and financial empowerment

The campaign leverages technology, transfers, and early life lessons to bridge the gap between innocence and commitment, emphasising the practicality of financial planning
Federal Bank's Diwali Campaign unfolds as a family celebration, weaving a narrative around innocent promises made during the festival. The campaign revolves around the concept of "Diwali," representing a fund transferred, in this instance, from a grandparent to a grandchild. The protagonist, Ishaan, inspired by the transferred Diwali funds, makes a series of promises to his family, setting off a chain of financial aspirations.
The narrative takes a thoughtful turn as Ishaan's mother, aware of the financial responsibilities, taps into the importance of early savings. The campaign, titled 'Bachane Ki Aadat Bachpan Se,' emphasises the significance of cultivating a habit of saving from childhood, paving the way for financial empowerment.
Ishaan's mother takes proactive steps by setting up an online recurring deposit, showcasing the pragmatic use of technology in financial planning. The campaign not only underscores the importance of fulfilling promises but also encourages children to take proactive steps toward making their aspirations a reality.
The broader message of the campaign extends to Federal Bank's financial offerings, including Savings Accounts, Recurring and Fixed Deposits, and Credit and Debit Cards, positioning them as instruments of saving and responsible financial management.
MVS Murthy, chief marketing officer at Federal Bank, remarked, "Bachane Ki Aadat Bachpan Se continues the narrative of Federal Bank's Rishta Aap Se Hai, Sirf App Se Nahi template. The campaign leverages technology, transfers, and early life lessons to bridge the gap between innocence and commitment, emphasising the practicality of financial planning. This aligns with Federal Bank's commitment to providing convenient digital solutions for a better living experience."