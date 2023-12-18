Finolex Cables unveils 'No Stress. Finolex' campaign featuring Kiara Advani and smart switches

The campaign by Dentsu Creative will be aired across various media platforms such as television, radio, digital, and out-of-home (OOH).
Finolex Cables, a manufacturer of electrical and communication cables in India, has rolled out the next phase of its campaign, 'No Stress. Finolex,' with a spotlight on promoting its Smart Switches, Irons, and Switchgear range.
Featuring Bollywood star Kiara Advani in lively interactions with her maid and the charming Lhasa Apso 'Joey,' the campaign leverages celebrity influencers' influence on social media. The three TVCs aim to showcase how Finolex products streamline daily tasks while ensuring safety and convenience for users.
This comprehensive campaign spans TV, radio, digital, and out-of-home channels, aiming to reach a diverse audience and establish a strong brand presence. The TV commercials will be broadcast across General Entertainment Channels, News Channels, Regional Channels, and key social media platforms, focusing on highlighting the convenience, safety, and ease Finolex products bring to consumers' lives.
"With this campaign, we are excited to showcase our new Smart Switches, Irons, and Switchgear range through an engaging and comprehensive approach. Our smart switches enable the consumer to operate the switch using a remote, through virtual assistants or by using the touch panel manually.” said Amit Mathur, president, sales & marketing, Finolex Cables. He went on to remark "Our aim with these captivating TVCs is to showcase how our products seamlessly integrate into contemporary lifestyles, offering not just functionality but a hassle-free experience. Continuing with Kiara Advani, as the face of our brand is a delight."
The campaign's TV commercials, slated for release across General Entertainment Channels (GECs), News Channels, Regional Channels, and prominent social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, aim to resonate strongly with the target audience, focusing on the convenience, safety, and ease offered by Finolex products to consumers' lives.