Finolex Cables unveils 'No Stress. Finolex' campaign featuring Kiara Advani and smart switches

"With this campaign, we are excited to showcase our new Smart Switches, Irons, and Switchgear range through an engaging and comprehensive approach. Our smart switches enable the consumer to operate the switch using a remote, through virtual assistants or by using the touch panel manually.” said Amit Mathur, president, sales & marketing, Finolex Cables. He went on to remark "Our aim with these captivating TVCs is to showcase how our products seamlessly integrate into contemporary lifestyles, offering not just functionality but a hassle-free experience. Continuing with Kiara Advani, as the face of our brand is a delight."