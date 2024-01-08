Fire-Boltt’s new ad film stars MS Dhoni and MC Stan to unveil its latest product

#GaleTohMil ad film featuring the unusual duo aims to highlight the newest innovation’s latest features.
Fire-Boltt’s new Wristphone claims to offer the advantages of both a smartwatch and a smartphone. To promote the same the company has onboarded MS Dhoni and MC Stan in its latest ad campaign #GaleTohMil.
Conceptualised and shot by Moonshot, the film utilises humour, technology, and star power. The storyline unfolds at a party, where MS Dhoni faces an awkward moment when approached by MC Stan. Tension mounts as Dhoni grapples with recalling Stan's name and songs, resulting in a humorous yet relatable situation that takes an unexpected turn.
The Fire-Boltt Wristphone helps Dhoni to provide him with the information that he struggles to remember. The film aims to convey Wristphone's practicality. Through #GaleTohMil, Fire-Boltt showcases the integration of technology into everyday life.
Arnav Kishore, CEO & Founder, expresses, “We are proud to introduce our first-ever Wristphone through this entertaining and engaging ad film featuring two iconic personalities, MS Dhoni and MC Stan. This product is a game-changer in the wearable tech space, and we believe that the film will effectively communicate its unique features to our audience.”
The ad film will be promoted extensively across various social media platforms and OTT channels, aiming for widespread visibility.