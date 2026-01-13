Flipkart captures Pongal tradition in new digital campaign

Flipkart has rolled out a new Pongal campaign that draws from a key ritual associated with the festival in Tamil Nadu. The initiative centres on the moment when the Pongal pot boils over, a symbol of abundance and celebration, and reworks it into a digital interaction.

Conceptualised by 22feet Tribal WW, the campaign uses an interactive microsite where users time the Pongal boil to unlock deals. The experience is designed around the rising foam of the pot, with higher levels linked to better offers on the platform.

The campaign was introduced through a trailer-style film, timed with the Pongal festival period, which also coincides with a major release window for Tamil cinema. The format mirrors the scale and tone typically associated with theatrical launches during the season.

Pratik Shetty, vice president, Growth & Marketing, Flipkart said: “Pongal’s boiling over of the pot is a powerful symbol of hope, abundance, and celebration. With this campaign, we wanted to honour this moment while reimagining it in a way that is participative, engaging and native to today’s digital first consumers. By turning it into an interactive experience through playful technology!”

Vishnu Srivatsav, national creative head, 22feet Tribal WW said: “The Pongal pot boiling over is the most significant moment when it comes to Pongal celebrations. And to have a tech led activation idea that is integrated into this moment is something both fun and quintessentially Flipkart. Because we're bringing excitement and brand connect into a fundamentally cultural moment. And let's not forget that Pongal isn't just a traditional festival, it's also an important occasion for Tamil Cinema where the most important and the biggest movie releases happen. So, it was great fun to use the theatrical trailer format to promote our idea.”

The campaign reflects a broader trend of brands using interactive formats to connect cultural moments with digital engagement.