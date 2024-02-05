Flipkart Health+ and Lowe Lintas launch new campaign ft. actor Saurabh Shukla and Sparsh Srivastava

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign aims to establish Flipkart Health+ as the preferred platform for online medicine purchases in Uttar Pradesh.
Flipkart Health+, a digital healthcare marketplace platform of Flipkart Group, rolled out a new advertising campaign in collaboration with Lowe Lintas, the creative agency of MullenLowe Lintas Group.
According to the release, Flipkart Health+ is enhancing its presence in UP by offering affordable, genuine medicines through seller discounts, improving delivery speed, and promoting offline awareness at seller partner stores.
The campaign aims to showcase Flipkart Health+ as the go-to platform for all medicinal needs with a localised touch. Both narratives revolve around the relationship between Saurabh Shukla and Sparsh Srivastava, a grandfather-grandson duo in UP, and promote the convenience, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of purchasing medicines via Flipkart Health+, aiming to add authenticity and resonance with the local audience.
Speaking about the campaign, Dhruvish Thakkar, head- marketing and growth at Flipkart Health+, said, “We’re excited to strengthen our presence in Uttar Pradesh through offers and initiatives that elevate customers' experience and position Flipkart Health+ as a reliable healthcare partner. Through the campaign, we aim to underscore UP as a priority market for Flipkart Health+.”
Arpan Bhattacharyya, executive director- head of creative, copy (South) at Lowe Lintas Bengaluru, added, “As UP is a priority market for Flipkart Health+, we dug into the colorful fabric of the land and came up with characters who could deliver the message with a signature punch. And then turned it over to the magical duo of Saurabh Shukla and Sparsh Srivastava who added more than just a dose of swagger to the campaign. Hopefully, it’s just what the doctor ordered!”
CREDITS:
Brand: Flipkart Health +
Agency: Lowe Lintas, Bangalore
Planning: Kishore Subramanian, Saumya Chattopadhyay, Arithree Chaudhuri
Creative: Arpan Bhattacharyya, Pradeep Ravindran, Sahul Patri, Lalit Bharadva, Likhith Rohan
Account Management: Sonali Khanna, Nabeel Ahmed, Adhith S, Jamila Mustafa
Director: Devika Chaturvedi
Production House: Crazy Few Films