Flipkart launches witty campaign ft. Jackie Shroff and Archana Puran Singh

The first film features Jackie Shroff and a man excitedly dancing to the campaign’s catchy jingle. We discover the reason behind the man’s unparalleled happiness is his shopping experience on Flipkart, where he grabbed the best deals on multiple categories - from mobiles, to shoes and earphones. This makes him so happy that he dances with joy! His dance impresses Jackie Shroff and they dance to the jingle together while recounting ‘Shopping karni hai toh pehle Flipkart karo’. The second film opens with a woman and Archana Puran Singh laughing hysterically. The reason behind the woman’s laughter is discovering the best deals on Flipkart across a range of products - from a mixer grinder to designer sarees, cookware, bedsheets televisions - everything that she needs! The woman’s reaction impresses the queen of laughter herself, Archana Puran Singh, who joins the laughter fest, when she discovers that shopping on Flipkart is the secret behind the joyful moment. The ad film closes with ‘Har need ke liye best deals, shopping karni hai toh pehle Flipkart karo’. From both these films, one message is absolutely clear - Flipkart is the chosen destination for any shopping need!