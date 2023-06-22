Flipkart launches witty campaign ft. Jackie Shroff and Archana Puran Singh

The campaign is based on the insight of discovering value across an array of categories.
Flipkart, has strengthened its position as a trusted e-commerce destination for millions of consumers across the country with its latest promise of ‘Har need ke liye best deals’.
This message has been brought to life in its latest campaign featuring Archana Puran Singh and Jackie Shroff, two of India's most prominent faces in comedy and Bollywood, in a set of two ad films.
Together, they communicate Flipkart’s commitment to empowering every Indian’s shopping dream by delivering value through innovation in technology and commerce.
The first film features Jackie Shroff and a man excitedly dancing to the campaign’s catchy jingle. We discover the reason behind the man’s unparalleled happiness is his shopping experience on Flipkart, where he grabbed the best deals on multiple categories - from mobiles, to shoes and earphones. This makes him so happy that he dances with joy! His dance impresses Jackie Shroff and they dance to the jingle together while recounting ‘Shopping karni hai toh pehle Flipkart karo’. The second film opens with a woman and Archana Puran Singh laughing hysterically. The reason behind the woman’s laughter is discovering the best deals on Flipkart across a range of products - from a mixer grinder to designer sarees, cookware, bedsheets televisions - everything that she needs! The woman’s reaction impresses the queen of laughter herself, Archana Puran Singh, who joins the laughter fest, when she discovers that shopping on Flipkart is the secret behind the joyful moment. The ad film closes with ‘Har need ke liye best deals, shopping karni hai toh pehle Flipkart karo’. From both these films, one message is absolutely clear - Flipkart is the chosen destination for any shopping need!
Speaking about the new campaign, Dushyanth Jayanty, vice president, Marketing, Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, we have always focused on creating an experience that unlocks the greatest value for every single shopper for all their shopping occasions. Our customer understanding is one of our deepest strengths, and ‘Har need ke liye best deals’ is a light-hearted recreation of the joy of getting a great deal. Archana Puran Singh and Jackie Shroff bring this message to life in their inimitable style, and the signature dance move is guaranteed to make viewers shake a leg!”
Mayuresh Dubhashi, group executive creative director, Leo Burnett said, “This Flipkart campaign was just pure fun to make. Our job was just to bring forth the ultimate human joy someone can feel when they find something absolutely great, like the mind boggling deals and so much more.”
Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, Flipkart has devised a 360-degree campaign with a judicious mix of channels to reach its dynamic set of consumers in multiple languages across demographics.
