Flipkart’s first ever G.O.A.T Sale aims to ‘save the Amazon’

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The sale is live now, until July 25th. Here is how the brand is promoting it.
Flipkart, e-commerce marketplace, has announced its inaugural G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) sale, set to run from 20th to 25th July 2024. The sale, bearing the tagline ‘G.O.A.T Bano. Bakra Nahi,’ aims to attract consumers with a wide range of deals across major appliance categories, including televisions, washing machines, and refrigerators. Flipkart has also promised one-day delivery for all purchases made in metropolitan areas during this period.
To promote this event, Flipkart has launched a series of social media posts that appear to take a light-hearted dig at its primary competitor, Amazon. The campaign features the message ‘Save the Amazon,’ ostensibly referring to the Amazon rainforest. However, the timing of the sale, which coincides with Amazon's Prime Day scheduled for 20th to 21st July, suggests a playful jab at the rival e-commerce giant.
'The Amazon is crying for help. Save it with Flipkart.' says one copy, while the other one reads, 'Shop on Flipkart. Save the amazon.'
Accompanying the social media campaign is an advertisement featuring two goats in an office setting. The G.O.A.T acronym stands for 'Greatest of All Time', which also happens to be a homophone for the animal 'goat'. The Hindi translation of 'goat' is 'bakra', a term colloquially used to mean 'to be fooled'. The campaign encourages consumers to be ‘G.O.A.T.’ (the greatest) rather than 'bakras' (fools), subtly implying that shopping during the Flipkart sale is a wiser choice compared to other sales.
The G.O.A.T sale will offer deals from well-known brands across a variety of large appliances, aiming to draw customers looking for significant discounts and quick delivery. By launching this sale concurrently with Amazon's Prime Day, Flipkart is clearly positioning itself to capture a share of the increased consumer spending during this competitive shopping period.