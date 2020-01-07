Ford takes 'social content series' forward with third poem

There is nothing wrong with using poetry as a narrative style, especially in the context of this campaign when the intent seems to dial up the feeling more than the features. More so, when the features are being plugged visually. Ford has been looking to stay consistent with this kind of narrative for a while now. However for this particular campaign, I wish the human connect could have been stronger and peppered into the film a lot more. The glory shots of the car against the expanse of stunning rugged terrain is all fine, but it does not seem to evoke the same emotional high that the earlier Galiyan campaign was able to achieve.