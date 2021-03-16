Ford's new EcoSport SE sheds mounted spare wheel on consumer demand

The launch campaign showcases the case of twins, who despite being similar have different choices and outlook.
EcoSport SE, Ford’s latest addition to its EcoSport line of compact SUV’s has prominent design tweaks. For example, the new variant ditches the rear-mounted spare wheel like the American and European variants.
What’s interesting is the way Ford decided to communicate this to consumers. The launch ad campaign ‘Same Same, But Different’ highlights the difference in choice of identical twins.
These twins, although driven by the same principles, crave differentiation in the choices they make. They want their individuality to shine through and are tired of being treated alike.
Crafted by BBDO India, the campaign equates the scenario with the new model, similar to the previous ones but still distinct. However, that’s only the communication part of the launch.
We asked about what actually triggered it.
Kaushik Prasad, GM - consumer marketing, Ford, says that while consumers enjoy EcoSport’s fun-to-drive characteristics, the brand received feedback regarding a choice of design without the rear-mounted wheel. “Our intent with the introduction is to give consumers the power to choose from two distinct body style. The creative idea ‘same-same, but different’ highlights the same fun-to-drive, same tech, same safety but in a different style,” Prasad adds.
He mentions that the Ford EcoSport SE involved engineering efforts to make the design change and add features like SYNC, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) and an advanced tyre-repair kit to help fix the tyre quickly (in case of a puncture).
Ford continues to offer the current design with rear-mounted tyre in Ambiente, Trend, Titanium, S variants.
The campaign goes-live on Ford’s social handles as well as on digital channels starting March 12. Two 30-second and 20-second edits of the film will be aired on televisions during the India-England T20 series.
Speaking on the ‘twin’ execution of the film Akashneel Dasgupta, chief creative officer, BBDO Gurgaon, says that the challenge was to communicate the difference between Ford EcoSport S and SE, without leaning towards any one. “We found our answer in this very colloquial phrase; ‘same same, but different’. It captured the subtle but very important distinguishing features between the two EcoSport variants. The production challenge was immense – to cast four sets of identical twins across various age groups,”
